HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Georges Elhedery Purchases 31,962 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($240,225.48).

Georges Elhedery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($419,518.11).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 604.10 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 555.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,820.22%.

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.77) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 771 ($9.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

