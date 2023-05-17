Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
