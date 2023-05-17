Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,982.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.
