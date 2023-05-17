Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,982.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

