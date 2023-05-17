Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

Humana stock opened at $518.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

