HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 2,404,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

