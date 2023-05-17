HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 3.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. 199,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,559,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

HUYA Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $742.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $4,759,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

