I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

I-Mab Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in I-Mab by 138.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,842.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.