I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
