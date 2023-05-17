ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.85 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $248.26 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,875,631 coins and its circulating supply is 956,875,629 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

