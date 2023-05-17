IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 857,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,326.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 279.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4 %

IDA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. 169,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

