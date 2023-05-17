Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) CEO Acquires $10,938.20 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Brdar purchased 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ideal Power Trading Up 5.3 %
Ideal Power stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.
Several research firms have issued reports on IPWR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
