Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) CFO Acquires $23,100.00 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,807.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65. The company has a market cap of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.05. Ideal Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
