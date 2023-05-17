iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $116.33 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $116.33 million and $6.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005870 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020290 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,382.18 or 1.00006699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.56529003 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,617,460.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

