Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

