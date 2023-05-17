IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 14.05% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Industrials alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SIJ opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.