IMC Chicago LLC Sells 14,536 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 5.93% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Company Profile

