Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $229,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.