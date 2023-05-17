Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $364,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

