Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,033,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

