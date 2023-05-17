Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

