Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in National Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

NATI opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

