Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Shares of IMB stock traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,814.50 ($22.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,382,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,284. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,913.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,011.81. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

