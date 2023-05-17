Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 494,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.98 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading

