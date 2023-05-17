Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,455.32

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,455.32 ($18.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($18.70). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,474 ($18.46), with a volume of 265,962 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.44) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,292.86, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,454.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,663.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
