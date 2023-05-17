Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR):

5/13/2023 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2023 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00.

5/5/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00.

4/17/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,294. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand Inc alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.