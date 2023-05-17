Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 556,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

