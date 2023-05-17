Insider Buying: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Buys $22,280.00 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $22,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 3,267,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,306. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.