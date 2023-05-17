Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 10,760 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66.

AMZN stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. 65,562,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,638,352. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 5,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,110,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $424,522,000 after acquiring an additional 531,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,735.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,505,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,339 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

