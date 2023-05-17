Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells 2,194 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $365.53. 591,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,184. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

