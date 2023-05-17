Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $939.43. 446,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

