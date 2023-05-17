Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 173,458 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,458 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after acquiring an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,220,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

