Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,183 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fortive by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after purchasing an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

