Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,575,000 after purchasing an additional 235,616 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

