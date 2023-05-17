Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average is $293.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

