Intech Investment Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $408.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.34 and its 200-day moving average is $384.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

