Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 674.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,058,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,392,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

NYSE AME opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

