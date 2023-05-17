Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Snap-on worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.