Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in VeriSign by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $226.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock worth $9,610,320 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

