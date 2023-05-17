Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $558.94 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $564.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

