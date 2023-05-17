Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,731 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

