Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 63,237 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,237 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

ANET stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,833 shares of company stock worth $51,840,060. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

