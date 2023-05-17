Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

