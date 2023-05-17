Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

INTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,294,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

