International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 134,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

