Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.73

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 2709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.