Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.73

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 2709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.
Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.