Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 591,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,545,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

