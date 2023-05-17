Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 4.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 448,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

