Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stock Holdings Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EQAL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 5,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,818. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $593.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.