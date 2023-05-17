Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,864,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.91. 805,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,014. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

