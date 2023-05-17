Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

XMLV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 8,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $974.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

