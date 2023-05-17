Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Align Technology (ALGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN):

4/28/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Align Technology had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $225.00.

4/27/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $370.00.

4/19/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $383.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/23/2023 – Align Technology is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.58. 456,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.60. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

